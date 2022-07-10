Pendal Group Ltd Makes New $318,000 Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $279,973,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,120 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $85,842,000. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $86,126,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,944,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,996,000 after acquiring an additional 786,700 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $100.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $131.43.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HES. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hess from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

