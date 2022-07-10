Pendal Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 28,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $172.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,895,548.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 450,476 shares in the company, valued at $77,833,243.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,435. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $156.67 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $545.11. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.08.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $6.45. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 39.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

