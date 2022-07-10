Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 187 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 796 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,122 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.17.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $197.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.68 and a 200-day moving average of $304.13. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

