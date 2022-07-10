Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 948 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,939,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,168,628,000 after buying an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $97.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWKS. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.91.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.