Pendal Group Ltd Purchases New Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in CSX by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 182,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 133,600 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $5,271,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 23,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CSX by 333.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,834,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CSX by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Argus raised their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.52.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.93. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. CSX’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

