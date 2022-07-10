Pendal Group Ltd Sells 15,168 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,168 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 53,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.07.

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VMC opened at $146.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.64 and a 200-day moving average of $176.10. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

