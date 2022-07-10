Pendal Group Ltd Sells 1,739,748 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,739,748 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,105,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 180,870 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,996,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXTA opened at $23.02 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

