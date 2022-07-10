Pendal Group Ltd Sells 4,911 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 177.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.00.

NYSE MCO opened at $284.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.95. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $251.01 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.