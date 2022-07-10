Pendal Group Ltd Sells 927 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 300 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.17.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $369.93 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $318.07 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.42. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

