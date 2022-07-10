Pendal Group Ltd Sells 9,613 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,613 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 619,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,306,000 after purchasing an additional 87,189 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 33,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

STOR stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 138.74%.

STORE Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.