Pendal Group Ltd Takes $228,000 Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Lear by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Lear by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Lear by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Lear by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $128.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.14. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $118.38 and a 52 week high of $195.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.85%.

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total transaction of $198,371.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,097 shares of company stock worth $2,011,928 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lear Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.