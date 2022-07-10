Pendal Group Ltd Trims Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,926 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $187,827,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $165,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $155,157,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after buying an additional 438,989 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $216.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.26.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.41.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

