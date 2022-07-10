Pendal Group Ltd Trims Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $324.21 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $286.41 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.82.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $393.00 to $367.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.40.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,889 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,993. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

