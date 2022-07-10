PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.56.

NYSE:DIS opened at $95.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $187.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.01. The stock has a market cap of $174.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

