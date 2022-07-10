PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 422.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,999 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

PPL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.