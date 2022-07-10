ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Holdings Decreased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $33,866,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $22,800,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 48.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 431,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,842,000 after purchasing an additional 140,319 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 207,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 100,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 129,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 83,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $47.62 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.99.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

