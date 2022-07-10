PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Sells $16,227.36 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $16,227.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amar K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Amar K. Goel sold 1,736 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $34,772.08.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.96.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,470,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $633,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

