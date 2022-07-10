PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Sells $16,227.36 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $16,227.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Amar K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 1st, Amar K. Goel sold 1,736 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $34,772.08.
Shares of PUBM stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,470,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $633,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently commented on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.
About PubMatic (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
