PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $15,463.36 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Mukul Kumar sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $15,463.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at $64,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 1st, Mukul Kumar sold 476 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $7,554.12.
- On Thursday, June 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $149,732.00.
- On Monday, May 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $178,616.00.
Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $888.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,076,000 after buying an additional 325,631 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in PubMatic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PubMatic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,549 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $21,971,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 96,346 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PubMatic (PUBM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.