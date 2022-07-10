PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $15,463.36 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Mukul Kumar sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $15,463.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at $64,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Mukul Kumar sold 476 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $7,554.12.

On Thursday, June 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $149,732.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $178,616.00.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $888.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. PubMatic had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,076,000 after buying an additional 325,631 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in PubMatic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PubMatic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,549 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $21,971,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 96,346 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

