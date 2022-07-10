Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $191.96 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.5% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Home Depot worth $191,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Home Depot by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 28,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $286.47 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $294.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.73.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

