Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,731 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.14% of Resources Connection worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGP opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $204.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Resources Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

