Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $402.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $415.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.51 and a 12-month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

