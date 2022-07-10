Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RHP. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHP opened at $75.00 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -42.37 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.27.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

RHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.20.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

