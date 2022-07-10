Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WT Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.76. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

