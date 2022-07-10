Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 106,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Science Applications International by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $93.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.96.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

