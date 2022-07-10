Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,381 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.30% of Selective Insurance Group worth $16,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 47,769 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $88.05 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $94.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

