Sfmg LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,387.07 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,256.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,543.02.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.