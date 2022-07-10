Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Position Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,746 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Silgan worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Silgan by 2.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 926,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 46.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 637,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,470,000 after acquiring an additional 201,885 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Silgan by 10.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,572 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Silgan by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $38.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $46.98.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Silgan had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.89.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

