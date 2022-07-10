S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 29.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 319,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,071,000 after buying an additional 73,148 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 80.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 48.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock opened at $352.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.93. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.71.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.