Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,551,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,037,000 after purchasing an additional 161,242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,716,000 after purchasing an additional 209,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,520,000 after purchasing an additional 211,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,541,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,058,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,406,000 after acquiring an additional 169,086 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:SKT opened at $14.81 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 363.65%.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

