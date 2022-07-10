Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.87.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $56.01 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $53.05 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

