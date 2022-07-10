Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BJ. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 8,797.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 26,391 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,905,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 178,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $1,983,149. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ opened at $67.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile (Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.