Strs Ohio Purchases 2,146 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC opened at $59.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.28. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.53.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

