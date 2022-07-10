Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 560.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,373 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

HOLX stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.58 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

