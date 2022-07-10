Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 187.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $92.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.92. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.99 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.17.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,893,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,572,327 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

