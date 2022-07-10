Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 24,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE WRE opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 170.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 566.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.