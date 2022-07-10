Strs Ohio Sells 1,040 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of CareTrust REIT worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 301.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $24.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 1,375.00%.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.19.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

