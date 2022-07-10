Strs Ohio Sells 1,687 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 620,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,614,000 after buying an additional 16,874 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,238,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.30. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

