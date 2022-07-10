Strs Ohio Sells 1,972 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,343,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in M&T Bank by 7,874.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 450,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,233,000 after acquiring an additional 445,137 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $158.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

