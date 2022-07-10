Strs Ohio Sells 3,440 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCN opened at $188.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.96. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.50 and a 1-year high of $188.99.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCN. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

