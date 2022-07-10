Strs Ohio Sells 3,967 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 296,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,997,000 after buying an additional 137,474 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $198.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $235.36.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

Snap-on Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.