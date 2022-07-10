Strs Ohio Sells 5,849 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,442 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.16. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.45. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

Citizens Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.