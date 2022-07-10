Strs Ohio Sells 781 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $17.77 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 9.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.27%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

