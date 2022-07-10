Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of M. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Macy’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,712,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,923,000 after purchasing an additional 77,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,355,000 after purchasing an additional 224,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Macy’s by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,681,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,569,000 after purchasing an additional 981,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Macy’s by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,277,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,933 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,673,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of M opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.82. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Macy’s Profile (Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.