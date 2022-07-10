Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 27.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 33.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 28,813 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $95.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, President James D. Dondero bought 17,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,120.50. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at $119,978,423.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

