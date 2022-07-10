Tarbox Family Office Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $95.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

