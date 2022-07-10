Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 2,229 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 24,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 439,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $131,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 23,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD opened at $286.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $294.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.55 and a 200 day moving average of $323.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

