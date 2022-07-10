TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,944 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.31% of TechTarget worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc raised its stake in TechTarget by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,428,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,610,000 after acquiring an additional 465,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TechTarget by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,589,000 after purchasing an additional 32,787 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in TechTarget by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 310,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 137,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $373,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $66.59 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.83 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.71 and a beta of 1.06.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.33 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

