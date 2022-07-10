Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Capital International Investors grew its position in Teradata by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,454,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,727,000 after buying an additional 163,061 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,158,000 after buying an additional 682,425 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,941,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,674,000 after buying an additional 564,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradata by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,637,000 after buying an additional 92,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Teradata by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,614,000 after buying an additional 26,086 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDC opened at $39.19 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Teradata had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.10.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $187,495.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,252.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

