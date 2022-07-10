The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $17,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.60.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EL opened at $251.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $89.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.83.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

