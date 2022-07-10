The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,325,629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $286.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.